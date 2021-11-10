Red alert in TN amid rains; death toll reaches 8

Tamil Nadu has reportedly received 46% excess rain so far this season.

A red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for 20 districts across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and Thursday. The alert was issued a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression. It is expected to move west-northwest and reach Tamil Nadu's northern coast by Thursday morning, leading to heavy rainfall in parts of the state and Puducherry.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing intense rainfall for the past three days. The state has reportedly received 46% excess rain so far this season. The incessant rainfall has thrown life out of gear and pushed over 1,700 people to relief camps. At least eight people have died in rain-related incidents with three more deaths on Tuesday. Over 530 huts/houses have also been damaged.

Rain

Heaviest rains since 2015 in Chennai

Starting Wednesday, heavy rain (150-200 mm) is expected in Chennai, Greater Chennai Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told NDTV. Over the weekend, Chennai received the heaviest rainfall since the 2015 floods. The rains left the suburbs of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur flooded. Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam and Puducherry's Karaikal received 24.5 cm and 27.2 cm of rainfall by 5:30 am this morning.

Action

434 'siren towers' set up

The state government has installed 434 "siren towers" to alert authorities about emergencies. Reportedly, 50 cellular phone towers on wheels are ready for use to ensure network connectivity. Separately, free food is being provided at "Amma Canteens," run by the Greater Chennai Corporation for needy people. Free food would be continued till Chennai sees rainfall, Chief Minister MK Stalin assured.

Chennai

Rescue, relief efforts stepped up

Forty-six boats, a similar number of JCBs, and over 500 giant motor pumps have been deployed in Chennai for rescue operations and to drain flood water, Bedi said. In Chennai, 169 relief camps are operational at present. Floods caused by the rainfall have been cleared in 216 of around 400 areas in Chennai. Fourteen out of 16 subways flooded in Chennai have been drained.

Information

Reservoirs to gradually release water: Bedi

Meanwhile, Commissioner Bedi allayed concerns over additional floods after surplus water is released from reservoirs near the city. Bedi told NDTV that water would be released gradually, and there would be no sudden discharge like in 2015.

HC

Madras HC pulls up Chennai civic body

The Madras High Court Tuesday asked the Greater Chennai Corporation, "What have you been doing since 2015 floods?" The court was hearing a petition on removing encroachments when the subject of rainfall came up. It expressed pity over the fact that Chennai frequently faces both droughts and floods. It then threatened to start suo motu proceedings if the situation does not improve by Saturday.

Government

CM blames former government

CM Stalin visited the rain-affected areas in Chennai on Tuesday and distributed food to the needy. Speaking to reporters, he blamed the previous AIADMK government's "inaction and corruption" for the waterlogging. A probe would be launched to investigate irregularities in the expenditure crores of funds allocated by the Centre, he said. AIADMK ally BJP asked Stalin to drop its "vendetta politics."