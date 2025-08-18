Toyota unveils Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition at ₹48.5L: Check features

Toyota has added a new model to its Camry lineup, the Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition. The premium sedan is priced at ₹48.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant comes with a bold dual-tone color scheme and an exclusive sport kit, including front and rear body kits, a rear spoiler, and matte black alloy wheels.

Interior amenities The sedan offers ambient lighting and a wireless charger The Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition comes with door warning lamps and ambient lighting, which are third-party accessories installed by the dealership. The car also offers a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support and memory function, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, heads-up display (HUD), memory settings for ORVMs, 360-degree camera and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

Engine specifications It is backed by a hybrid powertrain The Toyota Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition is powered by a 2.5-liter petrol hybrid engine mated to an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT). The hybrid powertrain produces 230hp and 220Nm of torque. It also offers three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. The car delivers a fuel efficiency of 25.49km/l, making it a great option for eco-conscious consumers.