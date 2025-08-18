Next Article
Mercedes-Benz recalls over 7,000 EQB SUVs due to fire risk
Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 7,000 of its EQB electric SUVs from model years 2022 to 2024 because of battery issues that could cause fires.
Another 660 SUVs have a separate problem—loose screws in the battery assembly—which might lead to sudden power loss.
Owners are being told to cap charging at 80% until they get a free software update or battery replacement.
The recall covers EQB models built between December 2021 and January 2024, including the EQB 300 and EQB 350.
Mercedes-Benz says fixes will be free, and they've already updated their production process for safety.
If you own one of these cars, reach out to your dealer for repairs and stay safe on the road.