Mercedes-Benz recalls over 7,000 EQB SUVs due to fire risk Auto Aug 18, 2025

Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 7,000 of its EQB electric SUVs from model years 2022 to 2024 because of battery issues that could cause fires.

Another 660 SUVs have a separate problem—loose screws in the battery assembly—which might lead to sudden power loss.

Owners are being told to cap charging at 80% until they get a free software update or battery replacement.