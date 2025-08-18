A 1924 cruiser bags top honor at Pebble Beach Concours

A stunning 1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo has bagged the coveted Best of Show award at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The event, known for its showcase of exclusive vintage cars worth billions, saw this particular model take home the top honor. The car is owned by Penny and Lee Anderson from Naples, Florida . They bought it three years ago at a Sotheby's auction in Pebble Beach itself.

Restoration story More about the award-winning classic The award-winning Hispano-Suiza is a mahogany-bodied, aluminum-riveted torpedo-shaped sporting cruiser. It recently underwent a two-year restoration with vintage wood and was shipped directly to the Concours. "If you're into collecting classics, we all know these wood-bodied cars, and this one hasn't been shown before," Lee Anderson told Car and Driver after receiving the award. He added that "it's just a beautiful piece of furniture."

Legacy A distinctive car with extraordinary craftsmanship The Hispano-Suiza's win highlights Pebble Beach's long-standing tradition of honoring unique inter-war classic cars. The event has a history of awarding meticulously restored coachbuilt vehicles from the 1920s and 1930s. "This is just a very distinctive car with an extraordinary level of craftsmanship," said Ken Gross, a veteran author, curator, and Concours judge. He emphasized that "one couldn't even imagine building a car like that today."