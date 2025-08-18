2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob launched in India at ₹19L

Harley-Davidson has launched the 2025 Street Bob in India, marking its return to the Indian market after a hiatus since 2022. The new model replaces the sporty Fat Bob and comes with a host of updates including an upgraded design, a new engine, and advanced tech features. The Street Bob is priced at ₹18.77 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a premium offering for bike enthusiasts.

Design The bike is available in 5 colors The 2025 Street Bob features a mini ape-hanger style handlebar and alloy wheels as standard. However, customers can also opt for cross-spoked tubeless wheels. The bike sports a new two-into-one exhaust system, replacing the dual unit of its predecessor. It is available in five color choices: Billiard Gray, Vivid Black, Centerline, Iron Horse Metallic, and Purple Abyss Denim.

Engine It is backed by a 1,923cc V-twin engine The new Street Bob is fueled by a 1,923cc, V-twin air/oil-cooled engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox. It produces an output of 91hp at 5,020rpm and torque of up to 156Nm at as low as 2,750rpm. The motorbike rides on a combination of a telescopic fork and hidden preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear for improved handling and comfort.