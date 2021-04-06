More than 20 crore people from four states and one Union Territory - West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry - are today voting to elect candidates for 475 Assembly seats, in what can be seen as the biggest election day in the country since the 2019 Indian general elections. Here's all you need to know about the ongoing elections in these states.

31 seats will go to polls in Bengal in the state's third phase of elections, which began there on March 27. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party is contesting in all 31 constituencies, so is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is looking to form its maiden government in the state. Bengal has five more rounds of elections left.

Meanwhile, the Congress, that has allied with the Left in Bengal, is fighting seven constituencies and CPM 13, while the remaining have been given to smaller allies such as ISF, AIFB, and RSP. In the last elections, the Trinamool had won 29 of these states.

Assam is today holding the third and final phase of elections, where a total of 40 Assembly seats are up for grabs. The ruling BJP is targeting a second term while the Congress-led Opposition alliance is looking to dethrone it. The saffron party is contesting 20 seats, with the rest going to the allies. The Congress is contesting 24, AIUDF 12, and BPF eight.

In Tamil Nadu, all 234 seats will vote in a single-phase election today. The ruling AIADMK is contesting 191 of these constituencies, giving 23 to the PMK and the remaining 20 to the BJP. The DMK, which is looking to replace the AIADMK government after staying out of power for a decade, is contesting 188 seats and its biggest ally, the Congress, 25.

In neighboring Kerala also, a single-phase election will be held today for 140 Assembly seats. The state will see a three-fronted contest, where the ruling LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is targeting another term. The other two are the UDF alliance led by the Congress party and the alliance led by the BJP.

The Union Territory of Puducherry is currently under the President's rule after the recent collapse of the Congress government led by former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. The party is contesting 14 of the 30 Assembly seats while its ally the DMK got 13. The BJP, on the other hand, is contesting nine seats and the AINRC 16.

