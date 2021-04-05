Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reportedly resigned on Monday. The development comes shortly after the Bombay High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the corruption allegations against him. Deshmukh's Nationalist Congress Party—a constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra—had repeatedly ruled out the Home Minister's resignation in the past. Here are more details.

Details CM yet to accept resignation: NCP's Nawab Malik

Deshmukh submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik told ANI on Monday. The CM is yet to accept Deshmukh's resignation, he said. After the HC order, Deshmukh met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other party leaders and expressed his wish to resign, Malik said, adding that the party has requested Thackeray to accept the resignation.

Quote 'Not morally correct to continue as Home Minister'

Malik told ANI, "After the High Court order, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Pawar ji and party leaders and said that he does not want to remain in the post." "In his resignation letter to the Maharashtra CM, Deshmukh says he does not find it morally correct to continue as the Home Minister after Bombay High Court's order," Malik added.

Probe Bombay HC orders CBI to conduct probe in 15 days

Earlier in the day, the Bombay HC asked the CBI to conduct a preliminary probe into the corruption allegations against Deshmukh. The court gave the probing agency a 15-day deadline to conclude the inquiry. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, who first raised the allegations against Deshmukh.

Allegations What are the allegations against Deshmukh?

Deshmukh has been accused of running an extortion racket wherein he asked police officers, including suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, to collect Rs. 100 crore each month from bars and restaurants. A plea filed against him in the court by Singh also alleged corruption in police transfers, postings and political interference in probes.

Background Mumbai top cop raised allegations after his transfer

Before moving the HC, Singh had first raised the allegations in a letter to CM Thackeray. The letter was sent mere days after Singh was transferred as Mumbai Police chief to a low-key post in the Home Guard. Singh was transferred as the state government and the police faced criticism over the Mukesh Ambani bomb threat case. Singh claimed he was being "scapegoated."

Information Dehsmukh denies allegations