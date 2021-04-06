Ajith Kumar, fondly called Thala Ajith, was one of the first celebrities to vote for the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly election today. As expected, eager fans flanked him for a selfie. He tried to warn, but some listened, some didn't. So when one of the voters barged in for a selfie, the superstar couldn't keep calm. He snatched his phone and put it away.

What happened He snatched a fan's phone, asked people to move back

According to reports, Ajith had arrived at the Thiruvanmiyur polling booth along with his wife, actress Shalini. After his vote was cast, the superstar posed for pictures and that is when his fans flocked around him. One of his fans came pretty close to him as he tried to click a selfie. Noticing him, Ajith snatched the phone and asked everyone to move back.

Criticism Arrogant or cautious? Netizens divided over the star's demeanor

This clip has now gone viral, with many criticizing his "arrogant" behavior. Others supported him suggesting that perhaps the actor was being mindful of the pandemic situation, especially since the fan wasn't masked. "#Thala #Ajith got angry for that guy is not wearing Mask (sic)," observed a netizen. Another user pointed out that people shouldn't be bringing their phones inside a polling booth.

Twitter Post I never expected this from Ajith, says one

Previous incident Another video showed the superstar asking the fan to mask-up

In another video, Ajith can be seen returning the phone and asking the fan to wear a mask. Earlier, Ajith had requested his fans not to ask for updates at wrong places. This came after many asked for follow-ups while the actor was watching a cricket match and also when he was participating in a welcome rally of PM Narendra Modi.

Movies For now, Ajith is awaiting release of 'Valimai,' a crime-thriller

On the career front, the 49-year-old Billa actor is currently busy with his upcoming crime-thriller Valimai. Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The action flick is touted to be a cop drama with Kartikeya Gummakonda set to play the antagonist. Valimai will likely be released around Independence Day.

Information Superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Thalapathy Vijay too cast votes

Separately, superstars Rajinikanth, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, and Thalapathy Vijay were spotted at polling stations on Tuesday. Vijay arriving riding a cycle surprised and impressed everyone, with many praising his "simplicity." Suriya, Karthi, and their father Sivakumar also arrived at the booth together.