Maharashtra rains: Death toll rises to 209; eight people missing

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 209 on Tuesday with the worst-hit Raigad district alone accounting for nearly 100 fatalities, while eight persons are still missing, the state government said. Heavy rains last week caused massive floods and landslides in large parts of the state, especially in the coastal Konkan and Western Maharashtra regions.

Details

Raigad district saw maximum 95 deaths

Out of the 209 deaths, the maximum 95 were from Raigad district followed by 45 in Satara, 35 in Ratnagiri, 14 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai suburban, three in Pune, two each in Sindhudurg, Wardha, and Akola districts, said a statement issued by the state disaster management department. Eight people are still missing, while 52 are injured, it said.

Rescue

Officials are struggling with rescue operations

Most of the deaths in the Raigad, Satara, and Ratnagiri districts were caused due to landslides, while floods claimed lives in Kolhapur and Sangli. Since June 1, as many as 296 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, the statement said. Local officials are struggling to expedite the rescue operations chiefly because of the difficult terrain and intermittent showers.

Further details

More than 4.34 lakh people have been evacuated

Floods have also killed 58,722 domestic animals, mostly in Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, and Sindhudurg districts. Showers over the Sahyadri mountains, which are parts of the Western Ghats, have increased the water level of rivers flowing through Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur districts, forcing the administration to evacuate more people. As many as 4,34,185 people have been evacuated, of which 2,11,808 are from Sangli alone.

Relief camps

Maharashtra currently has over 308 relief camps

Sangli district did not receive heavy rainfall, but the heavy discharge of water from the Koyna dam in Satara district resulted in Sangli city and several villages getting flooded. There are 308 relief camps for the evacuated people of which 216 are in Kolhapur, 43 in Sangli, 29 in Satara, 16 in Ratnagiri, and four in Raigad districts