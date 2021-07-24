Over 70 dead as rains continue to batter Maharashtra

Rains continue to batter parts of Maharashtra, killing dozens of people.

More than 73 people have died in the past two days as unprecedented rains continue to batter parts of Maharashtra. The deceased included those killed in landslides and building collapses, while several patients admitted to a coronavirus hospital also died. But there will be no respite yet as the weather department has predicted heavy rains in several districts of the state.

45 killed in landslides in Raigad district

Over 45 people were killed and a dozen others injured in three separate landslide incidents in Raigad district. Around 40 are still missing there while 50 others are feared trapped in Satara and Ratnagiri districts, reports say. Eight people admitted to a COVID-19 hospital in Chiplun, Ratnagiri were killed after water entered the facility. Chiplun is one of the worst-hit regions in the rains.

4 were on ventilator, died after power outage: Official

"Four people were on ventilator and they could have died due to lack of power, and four probably died because of trauma," said Collector BN Patil. The remaining patients have since been shifted.

'Deeply anguished by deaths,' Maharashtra Governor says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have been closely monitoring the situation across the state. State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Saturday condoled the deaths. "Deeply anguished by the death of innocent people...Convey my heartfelt condolences to the next of those who lost their lives in the natural calamity and pray for the success of rescue operations," his office tweeted.

No supply of Gokul milk in Mumbai today

Separately, the Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh (KZSDUS), the owner of the milk brand Gokul, said there will be no supply of milk in state capital Mumbai today because of flooding in Kolhapur, Sangli and other districts.

IMD issues red alert for 6 districts of Maharashtra

The weather woes may not be over yet as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in six districts of Maharashtra. They include Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over west coast during the next two to three days," the IMD said.

Neighboring states also affected; PM announces compensation

Maharashtra's neighboring states, including Goa and Telangana, have also been affected by heavy rains and subsequent flooding. Nearly 1,000 houses and two minor bridges were damaged in several parts of Goa. Separately, PM Modi-led central government on Friday announced Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation for the kin of those who died in landslides. The Maharashtra government has also announced a Rs. 5 lakh compensation.