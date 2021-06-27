#MannkiBaat: Modi urges people to get vaccinated amid vaccine hesitancy

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 01:21 pm

Modi asked people to not focus on false rumors regarding COVID-19 vaccines circulating on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 78th edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat'. During his address, Modi asked people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, telling them to not focus on false rumors circulating on social media. He also urged people to support and cheer for athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics next year. Here's more on what he said.

Vaccine

'Threat of COVID-19 remains; get vaccinated'

Modi asked all Indians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. "The threat of COVID-19 remains," he said. Modi addressed rumors of death from vaccination, asking people to not focus on them. He said he and his 100-year-old mother have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Avoiding the vaccine can be very dangerous. It puts you and everyone around you at risk."

Vaccine

Record 86 lakh vaccinations on June 21: Modi

"Over 31 crore people have been vaccinated across India," he said to assuage any concerns over the safety of the vaccine. Over 26 crore people have received one vaccine dose, while 5.49 crore people have received both doses. On June 21, when India's new vaccination policy came into force, a record number of 86 lakh people were inoculated across the country.

COVID-19

We can beat COVID-19 through consistent effort: Modi

Modi also urged people to continue wearing masks, washing their hands frequently, and maintaining physical distancing. Only through consistent effort can we beat COVID-19, he said. He also praised the efforts of people in rural and tribal areas, who made quarantine centers and designed their own specialized protocols. Modi said they ensured everyone was fed and never let supply chains be affected.

Olympics

Modi remembers late Indian sprinter Milkha Singh

Ahead of Tokyo Olympics next year, Modi remembered Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who died after contracting COVID-19 on June 18. Modi said, "I got the chance to speak to him when he was hospitalized. I requested him to motivate our athletes for the Olympics as he had represented India in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics." Modi said that Singh had "agreed immediately."

Olympics

Modi asks Indians to support athletes headed fo Olympics

"There is years of hard work behind every athlete headed to Tokyo," Modi further said, "These players have to bring laurels to the nation and win people's hearts. We should not pressurize our athletes, knowingly or unknowingly. We should support them with an open mind." He asked people to support and cheer for all Indian athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics using the hashtag #Cheer4India.

Doctors

'Our responsibility to be grateful to doctors'

"On July 1, we celebrate National Doctors' Day, dedicated to the birth anniversary of renowned physician Dr. BC Roy," Modi said. "We all are grateful for the contribution of doctors in these times of COVID-19," he said, adding that doctors have taken care of us without bothering about their own lives. "It is our responsibility to be grateful to them and encourage them."

Other details

Modi also remembers IAS Guruprasad Mohapatra, who died of COVID-19

Modi also remembered Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), who died of COVID-19. He had contracted COVID-19, but he never stopped working to ensure oxygen supply amid a shortage, Modi said. He further said that 2,500 youth have come forward to write untold stories about India's independence movement ahead of Independence Day on August 15.