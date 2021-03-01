-
PM Modi gets the first shot of coronavirus vaccineLast updated on Mar 01, 2021, 08:38 am
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, just as the campaign to inoculate those above 60 and above 45 with illnesses started nationwide.
The country's leader was injected at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.
He shared a picture of himself taking the shot, on social media, requesting all Indians to get the jab.
Details
He thanked doctors and scientists for their remarkable work
As he rolled his sleeves up, PM Modi was seen smiling. He appreciated the doctors and scientists who worked relentlessly to produce a vaccine against the highly-contagious disease in record time.
"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free," he tweeted.
His post garnered nearly 15,000 Retweets at the time of publishing.
Twitter Post
Eligible Indians must take the vaccine: PM Modi
Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021
Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.
I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv
Vaccine
PM Modi was given the shot of indigenous COVAXIN
Notably, PM Modi was given the first dose of COVAXIN, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
When India's coronavirus vaccine drive had started on January 16, critics raised questions on the efficiency of the home-grown vaccine.
But the government had assured that the vaccine was approved after following the due process.
Looking back
While launching the drive, PM Modi had gotten emotional
To recall, when he had launched the vaccination drive in January, PM Modi struggled to hold back his tears, remembering the corona warriors who died due to the disease. India's death toll stands at 1,57,213.
In the first phase, nearly 1.43 crore doses of COVAXIN and Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, were administered to healthcare and frontline workers.
Twitter Post
Watch: PM Modi took the first shot of vaccine
-
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. He was administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. pic.twitter.com/VqqBYZDTFU— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021
Registration
In this phase, beneficiaries can self-register
The Centre has allowed eligible Indians to self-register for the vaccine. For walk-in registrations, beneficiaries need to carry their basic documents such as identity and age proof, Co-WIN app chief RS Sharma had said.
Those wishing to register themselves online can use the Co-WIN app or Aarogya Setu app or log on to cowin.gov.in. They will be necessitated to submit their details.
List
Those having co-morbidities will have to furnish certificate
If you fall in the 45-59 age group and have co-morbidities, you would be required to submit a certificate (signed by a registered medical practitioner) as well as an employment certificate/official identity card (with photo and date of birth).
The government has released a list of 20 co-morbidities that make people aged above 45 eligible for vaccinations.
Reportedly, registrations will open at 9 am.