Popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away on Friday in Delhi. He was 80 years old. Chanchal had been unwell for a long time, and died around 12 pm today due to age-related issues. He was also recently admitted to a hospital. Chanchal was well-known for singing religious songs and bhajans. May his soul rest in peace.

Quote He had been hospitalized for two months

Sanjay Malik, Chanchal's concert organizer told The Indian Express, "His health hadn't been well for some time now. He had been admitted to the Apollo Hospital for two months. He had fallen quite weak. He breathed his last today (sic)."

Details Tributes pour in from all corners

Soon after the news broke, tributes started pouring in from all corners. Fans and fellow celebrities took to social media to offer condolences. Singer Daler Mehndi wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans (sic)."

Quote PM Modi tweets condolences

"Extremely saddened to hear the news of Narendra Chanchal ji's death. He made a mark in the world of devotional songs. My condolences to his family and fans (sic)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Twitter Post Saddened, wrote actor Ranvir Shorey

Saddened at the demise of vocalist Sh. Narendra Chanchal, singer of many iconic bhajans Hindi film songs in history. His unique voice had the ability to pierce straight to a listener’s heart, making every listening experience an emotional spiritual one. #RIP #respect 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 22, 2021

Work He also sang some popular movie songs

Apart from performing at live events for the most part of his career, Chanchal also sang a few film songs. Some of his songs such as Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai from the 1983 Hindi movie Avtaar and Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo from Bobby gained huge popularity. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for Bobby.

Career A brief about Chanchal's life and career