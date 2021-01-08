Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma filed a complaint against car designer Dilip Chhabria on Thursday for reportedly taking Rs. 5.7 crore from him and not delivering his vanity van against the payment. He approached the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch and accused Chhabria of cheating. To recall, Chhabria was arrested last month for allegedly availing illegal loans. Here are more details on this.

Details Sharma had approached Chhabria to design a vanity van

In his statement, Sharma said that he had approached Chhabria's DC Designs Pvt. Ltd. to design a vanity van, and paid an amount of Rs. 5.30 crore for it between May 2017 and May 2018. As there was no update on the delivery of the van, he approached Chhabria again in 2018. However, Sharma alleged that Chhabria kept on demanding more money.

Quote Will verify the facts and investigate the case: Police

"We are in the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) against Chhabria for cheating Sharma. We will verify the facts and investigate the case," said the Joint Commissioner of Police Milind Bharambhe. Reportedly, the police is likely to arrest Chhabria again on Friday.

Developments The comedian earlier approached NCLT against Chhabria

This is not the first time that Sharma has sought legal resort in this case. In 2019, he had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over the matter. Bharambe revealed that after Sharma's complaint, NCLT had frozen Chhabria's account. Sharma had registered a separate complaint with the Mumbai Economic Offences Wing (EOW) after Chhabria sent him a parking bill of Rs. 12 lakh.

Details Chhabria was arrested last month for forgery and cheating