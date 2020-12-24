Farmers, protesting at the gates of Delhi for nearly a month now, have replied to the Centre saying they are not averse to talks but the government should come up with a concrete proposal. They claimed dialogue will only restart if a repeal of three agricultural reforms is being considered. They added another demand for revising production cost which will eventually increase MSP.

Letter Government was asked to not repeat 'meaningless amendments'

On Wednesday at the Singhu border, Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav read out the letter sent to the Centre. "We urge the government not to repeat those meaningless amendments which we have already rejected, but to come up with a concrete proposal in writing, so that can be made an agenda and the process of negotiation can be started as soon as possible," he said.

Quote 'We have been listening to same amendments since December 5'

"We are waiting for the government to proceed with an open mind and clean intentions. We have been listening to the same set of amendments since December 5. We have told them that we don't want these amendments," Yadav added.

Demands Now, farmers want a draft legalizing MSP

Reading out the letter sent to Vivek Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Yadav said the government failed to give a concrete assurance on MSP. "If the government sends a draft legalizing MSP, we will accept," he claimed. The farmers were also miffed with the fact that the government was talking to organizations not linked with the agitation.

Demand Farmers want 'daam' not 'daan'

Upping their ante against the Centre, the farmers asked why nothing was mentioned about the Essential Commodities Act and why no clarity was given on the Electricity Bill, 2020. Further, farmers' leaders emphasized that they didn't want "daan" (charity) but "daam" (money). In the reply, the farmers also said the Centre's response to the previous letters did not make them happy.

Details Farmers lambasted Centre for trying to portray them as 'separatists'

The farmers also slammed the government's attempts of trying to portray them as "separatists." This response was in connection to the letter written by Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar last week, wherein he asserted that those who were stopping the supply chain for soldiers weren't "farmers." The letter, also shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tried to explain how these laws will benefit farmers.

Looking back Five rounds of talks failed to end the deadlock

To recall, the Centre and farmers' unions have spoken five times but that didn't yield results. The government has also said it was ready to give an assurance about MSPs in writing, but the latest letter reveals farmers want more than that. Earlier, Tomar, who is leading the dialogue from the Centre's side, said reforms in the agricultural sector will continue.

Plans Tomorrow, PM Modi is slated to speak to farmers