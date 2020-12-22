The next tranche of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will be released on December 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government said. On the said date, a payment of Rs. 18,000 crore will be released, helping nearly 80 million farmers. PM Modi will also speak with some farmers, albeit virtually, about the new farm laws that have triggered a massive protest. Here's more.

Scheme Farmers get Rs. 6,000/year under this scheme

Launched in February 2019, the PM-Kisan scheme is meant to provide monetary support to small and marginal farmers. Under this scheme, the government annually transfers Rs. 6,000 into the registered bank accounts of farmers. However, the money is not released at once but given in three installments of Rs. 2,000 each, every four months. PM Modi had released the first tranche last year.

Outreach Centre's outreach program comes amid anger over three farm laws

Now, the outreach program planned by the Centre, led by Bharatiya Janata Party, comes at a time when thousands of farmers are upset with the new laws, passed during the Monsoon Session. The farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, don't agree with the government's assertions that the laws will swell their income as it allows them to sell produce anywhere they want.

Plan PM Modi will have a 'freewheeling conversation' with farmers

An official in the know told HT that PM Modi is likely to talk about the new laws and shed light on its benefits. "It will be a freewheeling conversation," the person claimed. He would also seek inputs from farmers regarding their expectations ahead of the financial budget. PM Modi is aiming to receive "feedback on the ground realities" through this session.

Efforts Last week, PM Modi addressed MP farmers, praised the reforms

Evidently, the government is trying hard to convince farmers that the laws will be beneficial for them. As a part of these efforts, PM Modi also spoke to some farmers in Madhya Pradesh last week, reminding them how previous governments didn't focus on the agriculture sector. He also said the laws were not passed overnight, without any deliberation. However, despite these steps, farmers are furious.

Protest Braving chilly weather, farmers are protesting at gates of Delhi

To note, the protest at the Singhu border, near New Delhi, entered its 27th day today. In pictures, that emerged on social media, farmers were seen providing themselves comfort from the chilly winter by lighting a bonfire. Today, farmers' leaders will also hold a meeting to discuss the Centre's latest proposal. Earlier, the government said it was ready for talks on a date farmers choose.

Statements Meanwhile, government's latest proposal was berated by farmers' leaders

Kulwant Singh Sandhu, the General Secretary of Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, one of the outfits steering the protest, slammed the Centre's latest letter. "They have just given a five-page letter describing what happened in earlier meetings. This is time-pass tactics," he told Indian Express. And Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasanghm's National President Shiv Kumar Kakka predicted that the government is not serious about holding talks.

Quote Government should have specified time of meeting: Farmers' leader

"The letter indicates that the government does not want to call a meeting. The government is not serious about holding the next round of talks, otherwise, it could have specified the time and venue as it had done on earlier occasions," said Kakka.

Details Centre's talks failed, SC suggested an independent committee