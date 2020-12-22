India on Monday reported over 19,000 fresh coronavirus infections, marking the first time in several months that daily infections dropped below 20,000. The nationwide tally has now risen to 10.07 million. Meanwhile, at least 300 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, pushed the death toll past 1.46 lakh. Notably, Kerala continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,00,55,560 COVID-19 cases, 1,45,810 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,00,55,560 COVID-19 cases, including 1,45,810 deaths, 3,03,639 active cases, and 96,06,111 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,00,75,433 cases and 1,46,166 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 96.3 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 18,99,352 total cases, 48,801 deaths, 17,89,958 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,10,241 total cases, 12,016 deaths, 8,84,205 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,78,937 total cases, 7,078 deaths, 8,67,867 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,07,962 total cases, 11,995 deaths, 7,86,472 recoveries. Kerala: 7,09,292 total cases, 2,843 deaths, 6,45,779 recoveries. Delhi: 6,17,808 total cases, 10,304 deaths, 5,98,249 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,75,621 total cases, 8,212 deaths, 5,50,587 recoveries.

Key updates Gujarat reports under 1,000 new cases

Kerala reported 3,423 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.8% with 34,847 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 2,834 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 7.3% with 38,757 tests. In Gujarat, daily infections further declined to 960. The tally has climbed to 2,36,259, including 4,241 deaths and 2,20,393 recoveries.

Key updates Bengal's tally reaches 5.38L; Delhi reports 800 new cases