KL Rahul completes 3,500 runs in Test cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Indian batter KL Rahul has attained a milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket. The 33-year-old reached the landmark on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against England at Lord's. Rahul, who has been India's mainstay batter in Tests, attained the feat with his seventh run in the match. He has been in sublime form in the ongoing Test series in England. Here's more.
Stats
A look at his Test stats
Rahul entered the 3,500-run club in his 61st Test (106 innings). The star player, who made his Test debut in 2014, has evolved into a versatile batter. Rahul has propelled past 3,500 Test runs at around 35. His tally includes nine tons and 18 half-centuries. Over 2,000 of his Test runs have come overseas, including eight tons. He owns 1,149 Test runs at home.
Information
Fine form on England tour
As mentioned, Rahul has been showing his experience in the ongoing Test series in England. His defiant starts have bolstered India. Rahul scored 42 and a brilliant century (137) in the series opener at Headingley. He then managed 2 and 55 at Edgbaston.
Century
Most Test tons as Indian opener in England
In the series opener, Rahul unlocked a massive achievement in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now has three Test centuries in England, the most for any Indian opener. Overall, Rahul owns 5 fifty-plus Test scores as an opener in the nation. He is only behind the great Sunil Gavaskar, who has 10 such scores, including two centuries.