KL Rahul completes 3,500 runs in Test cricket: Key stats

Indian batter KL Rahul has attained a milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket . The 33-year-old reached the landmark on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against England at Lord's. Rahul, who has been India's mainstay batter in Tests, attained the feat with his seventh run in the match. He has been in sublime form in the ongoing Test series in England. Here's more.

Stats A look at his Test stats Rahul entered the 3,500-run club in his 61st Test (106 innings). The star player, who made his Test debut in 2014, has evolved into a versatile batter. Rahul has propelled past 3,500 Test runs at around 35. His tally includes nine tons and 18 half-centuries. Over 2,000 of his Test runs have come overseas, including eight tons. He owns 1,149 Test runs at home.

Information Fine form on England tour As mentioned, Rahul has been showing his experience in the ongoing Test series in England. His defiant starts have bolstered India. Rahul scored 42 and a brilliant century (137) in the series opener at Headingley. He then managed 2 and 55 at Edgbaston.