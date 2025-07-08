England's Nat Sciver-Brunt set to return for India WODI series

Injury impact

Sciver-Brunt will miss two WT20Is

As mentioned, Sciver-Brunt will miss the upcoming two WT20I at Old Trafford and Edgbaston. England are hopeful that she will be fit to play in all three WODIs, starting with the first one in Southampton on July 16. These will be England's final set of WODIs before the big 50-over World Cup scheduled for September-November this year.