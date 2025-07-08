England's Nat Sciver-Brunt set to return for India WODI series
What's the story
England women's cricket team captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, is set to return in the upcoming Women's ODI series against India. The 32-year-old all-rounder has been recovering from a groin injury she sustained during England's 2nd WT20I against India on July 1. Sciver-Brunt, who missed the 3rd T20I on Friday due to this injury, will also sit out of the remaining two games. Notably, Tammy Beaumont will lead England in the final two WT20Is.
Injury impact
Sciver-Brunt will miss two WT20Is
As mentioned, Sciver-Brunt will miss the upcoming two WT20I at Old Trafford and Edgbaston. England are hopeful that she will be fit to play in all three WODIs, starting with the first one in Southampton on July 16. These will be England's final set of WODIs before the big 50-over World Cup scheduled for September-November this year.
Team composition
Bouchier, Filer, Ecclestone recalled
Along with Sciver-Brunt, coach Charlotte Edwards has also recalled Maia Bouchier, Lauren Filer, and Sophie Ecclestone to England's WODI squad. Ecclestone missed England's recent white-ball series to recover from her quad injury. She returned for the India WT20 series thereafter. "The squad has largely stayed the same since the ODI series against West Indies, but Soph [Ecclestone] comes back into the side meaning Sarah Glenn misses out this time around," said Edwards.
Information
A look at England WODI squad
England WODI squad: Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier (Hampshire), Alice Capsey (Surrey), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Alice Davidson-Richards (Surrey), Charlie Dean (Somerset), Sophia Dunkley (Surrey), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Lauren Filer (Durham), Amy Jones (The Blaze), Emma Lamb (Lancashire), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze; captain), Linsey Smith (Hampshire).