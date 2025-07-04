Mohammed Siraj records his maiden Test fifer in England: Stats
What's the story
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj scripted history with an incredible five-wicket haul against England at Edgbaston. Siraj raced to his maiden fifer in England after the hosts got past 400 in the ongoing 2nd Test. The 31-year-old brought India back as the 303-run stand between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith frustrated India on Day 3. Siraj took 6/70, with England perishing for 407.
Stats
Record Test fifer for Siraj
As mentioned, Siraj registered his maiden five-wicket haul in England in Test cricket. This was also his maiden Test fifer against the opposition. Overall, the Indian pacer has recorded 4 innings fifers in the format. In 38 Tests, Siraj has raced to 108 wickets at an average of around 31. Over 80 of his Test wickets have come away from home.