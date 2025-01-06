Mohammed Siraj bowled more overs than Bumrah in BGT: Stats
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been lauded for his impactful contribution in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series.
He ended up as India's second-highest wicket-taker of the series, with 20 scalps at an average of 31.15. His best bowling figures read an impressive 4/98.
However, questions have been raised over his workload in the series, where he bowled 157.1 overs, the most by any Indian bowler in this series.
Workload comparison
More than 157 overs for Siraj
Siraj's workload in the BGT series was more than that of Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled 151.2 overs but couldn't bowl in the final innings due to back spasm.
Australian captain Pat Cummins topped the series with 167 overs bowled in five games. He took the second-most wickets with 25 dismissals at an average of 21.36. His tally includes a five-wicket haul.
Career overview
Siraj's performance since 2023
As per ESPNcricinfo, since the start of 2023, Siraj has snapped up 104 wickets from 57 international matches at an average of 27.89 for India.
His best figures during this period were an exceptional 6/15 with three five-wicket hauls under his belt.
He has bowled 683.5 overs ever since, the most by any Indian fast bowler in this period.
Workload analysis
Comparing Siraj's workload with other Indian bowlers
In comparison, Bumrah has bowled 560.1 overs in 42 internationals since 2023. However, he tops the overall wickets column, with 124 scalps at an average of 15.26. His owns five fifers.
Mohammed Shami has delivered a total of 247.3 overs in just 23 matches during the same period, with best figures of 7/57 and four five-wicket hauls to his name.