What's the story

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been lauded for his impactful contribution in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series.

He ended up as India's second-highest wicket-taker of the series, with 20 scalps at an average of 31.15. His best bowling figures read an impressive 4/98.

However, questions have been raised over his workload in the series, where he bowled 157.1 overs, the most by any Indian bowler in this series.