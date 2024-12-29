Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer Bumrah has made history by becoming the first bowler to take 200 Test wickets with an average below 20.

He achieved this milestone during the Melbourne Test against Australia, surpassing the record previously held by Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis.

Bumrah's achievement is particularly notable as his average continued to decline throughout the Australian tour, reaching an all-time low of 19.38.

Bumrah scripts history, completes 200 Test wickets at sub-20 average

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:16 am Dec 29, 202409:16 am

What's the story Indian cricket team's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has written his name in the history of cricket. During the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground, he became the first bowler in the history of cricket to take 200 Test wickets while averaging below 20. This incredible feat highlights Bumrah's performance and brilliance on the field.

Career progression

Bumrah's journey to 200 Test wickets

Bumrah started the Australian tour with 173 wickets from 40 Tests, averaging 20.57. In the first three Test matches, he added another 21 wickets to his kitty. The phenomenal haul resulted in a gradual decline of his average after every match- 20.06 after Perth, 19.96 after Adelaide, and finally an all-time low of 19.52 after Brisbane.

Landmark achievement

Bumrah's milestone wicket in Melbourne

In the Melbourne Test, Bumrah had sent Sam Konstas and Travis Head back in Australia's second innings, taking his 200th Test wicket. The average came down to 19.46. He further brought it down to 19.38 after sending Mitchell Marsh's wicket later in the day. These numbers make it all the more special for Bumrah as he is the first bowler ever to achieve this milestone with an average below 20 in Test cricket history.

Record comparison

Bumrah surpasses Waqar Younis's record

Bumrah's feat is better than Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis,' who was just a wicket away from the record with 199 wickets at an average of 20.04 before his 38th Test. However, Younis's average never fell below 20 again after a scoreless first innings and a single wicket in the second during his match against New Zealand at Christchurch. This makes Bumrah's achievement even more special.