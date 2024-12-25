Sunil Gavaskar backs Nitish Kumar Reddy's inclusion in Melbourne Test
Indian cricket icon, Sunil Gavaskar, has strongly advocated for the inclusion of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's playing XI. The recommendation comes ahead of the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG in Melbourne. Gavaskar praised Reddy's consistent batting performances throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and emphasized his importance to the team during a conversation with Star Sports.
Reddy's role in the team
Reddy has been a key player for India, especially with his batting in the lower-middle order. Gavaskar emphasized that Reddy's presence is important for the team to maintain balance. "They can't drop Nitish Kumar Reddy. He is the fourth seamer," Gavaskar said, implying that India shouldn't think of dropping him from their playing XI for the next match.
Impact of Ashwin's retirement on team selection
The Indian squad has changed a lot after Ravichandran Ashwin's shocking retirement after the third Test in Brisbane. The development has left a void in the spin department, which saw domestic spin star Tanush Kotian being called in as his replacement. The Melbourne Test is likely to be played under seam-friendly conditions, which could affect India's decision on their bowling combination.
Decoding India's strategy for the MCG Test
Despite not being particularly effective with the ball in the ongoing series, Reddy's seam option makes him an asset to the team. Team India is likely to field two spinners—Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar—considering their versatility with bat and ball. This dual-spin strategy could limit the slots available for seamers, raising questions whether Reddy will find a place as the fourth pacer or the team will prioritize a more experienced bowler.
Gavaskar's take on team selection for Melbourne Test
As the Boxing Day Test nears, head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma have the tough task of finalizing the perfect XI. Gavaskar's endorsement adds to the growing support for young all-rounder Reddy. "For me, it is pretty much this XI that plays in Melbourne," Gavaskar said. He also suggested that Akash Deep should get another chance after his impressive bat-show at Gabba.