India's cricket team has a strong record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), remaining unbeaten in their last three Tests. Key players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have performed well at this venue.

Meanwhile, Australia's squad for the upcoming Tests includes new face Sam Constas and Jhye Richardson, replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood.

The outcome of the next match at MCG could significantly impact the series.

The series is currently level at 1-1 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: A look at India's record at MCG

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:58 am Dec 21, 202411:58 am

What's the story The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, is preparing for the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. The match, also called the Boxing Day Test, will start on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a venue where Team India has an excellent recent record. The series is currently level at 1-1 after India avoided a follow-on in Brisbane, drawing the third Test.

Unbeaten run

India's unbeaten streak at MCG boosts confidence

As per ESPNcricinfo, Team India has been unbeaten in their last three Tests at the MCG. The only draw in this period came in 2014, while the team won both 2018 and 2020. This stellar record at the venue should give Rohit & Co. an edge in the Boxing Day Test. The result of this match will be pivotal for both teams as it could tilt the series' balance.

DYK

India's overall record in Melbourne

Overall, India have played 14 Tests at the MCG, recording four wins, eight defeats, and a couple of draws. The team's record in Boxing Day Tests at the MCG has been a mixed bag- two wins, as many draws, and five defeats across nine matches. Meanwhile, the Aussies have claimed 67 wins across 116 Tests at the MCG. The tally also includes 32 defeats and 17 draws.

Batters

How batters from Indian squad have fared at this venue?

Speaking of the records of current Indian players at the MCG, Virat Kohli has scored 369 Test runs at the venue at 52.66. KL Rahul recorded single-digit scores across his two outings here. While Rohit Sharma scored a half-century in one of two Test outings here, Shubman Gill made his Test debut at the venue in 2020. He made 45 and 35*. Rishabh Pant's returns at the venue read 39, 33, and 29.

Bowlers

How bowlers from Indian squad have fared at MCG?

Jasprit Bumrah is India's leading wicket-taker in MCG Tests, having taken 15 wickets at 13.06. Ravindra Jadeja owns eight wickets at this venue at 21.25. Like Gill, Mohammed Siraj also made his Test debut at MCG in 2020. He claimed five wickets in that game. No other player from the current Indian squad has played a Test at MCG.

Australian players

These current Aussie players have starred at MCG

Coming to Australian players, Nathan Lyon is the leading wicket-taker at MCG among active bowlers, having taken 45 wickets at 32.13. While Pat Cummins boasts 35 scalps at 17 here, Mitchell Starc has taken 25 wickets at 30.16. Steve Smith has scored over 1,000 runs at this venue at 78.07. Usman Khawaja (422 runs at 42.20), Travis Head (346 runs at 34.60), and Marnus Labuschagne (240 runs at 30) have blown hot and cold at MCG.

Squad announcement

Australia announced squad for final 2 Tests

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has announced their squad for the remaining two Tests. The team will see a new face in 19-year-old right-handed batsman Sam Constas, who earned his place after scoring a century in domestic cricket and impressing in a practice match against India-A. Jhye Richardson will replace injured Josh Hazlewood, while Scott Boland is likely to take Hazlewood's place in the playing XI.