This was his first Test ton in 25 innings and his 10th against India, tying with England's Joe Root for the most centuries against India.

Smith now has the second-most Test tons for Australia

Steven Smith sets these records with ton in Brisbane Test

By Parth Dhall 02:58 pm Dec 15, 202402:58 pm

What's the story Australian batter Steven Smith slammed a superb century in the 3rd Test against India at The Gabba, Brisbane. Smith made his mark on Day 2, taking Australia to a commanding position. He added a double-hundred stand with Travis Head. This was Smith's 10th Test hundred against India, the joint-most against the opposition. He set a number of records in the first innings.

Tons

Second-most Test tons for Australia

Smith completed his 33rd century in Test cricket, now the second-most for an Australian batter. He went past Steve Waugh, who owns 32 tons in this regard. Smith is now only behind the legendary Ricky Ponting, who leads this tally with 41 Test hundreds. Smith also has 41 fifties in the format. In his 112th Test, he has raced to 9,805 runs at 56.35.

Century

First Test ton in 25 innings

As per Cricbuzz, Smith slammed his first Test century in 25 innings, the longest gap for him without a three-figure score. Between his debut (2010) and 2013, Smith played 22 Test innings without scoring a century. Before the ongoing Brisbane Test, Smith's last ton came during the 2023 Ashes (110 against England, Lord's).

Information

Smith's 10th Test ton against India

As mentioned, Smith raced to his 10th century against India in Test cricket, the joint-most for a batter against this opposition. He equaled England's Joe Root in this regard. Notably, Six of Smith's 10 fifty-plus scores against India at home have been converted into tons.

Partnership

A record stand for Australia

Smith added 241 runs along with Head, their second 200-plus stand against India in Tests (also 285 runs in 2023 WTC final). As per Cricbuzz, only Ponting and Michael Clarke recorded more 200-plus partnerships for Australia against India in whites (3). This was also the fifth-highest partnership for any wicket for Australia against India in Test cricket.