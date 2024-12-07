Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who had a brief injury scare, is doing fine according to coach Morne Morkel.

Despite the scare, Bumrah performed impressively in the match, taking two wickets.

Bumrah fell while delivering the 81st over (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Morne Morkel provides update on Jasprit Bumrah's injury scare: Details

08:35 pm Dec 07, 2024

What's the story India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah had an injury scare during the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Bumrah fell while delivering the 81st over of Australia's innings. Although he looked in discomfort and was attended to by the team physiotherapist, he completed his over and even bowled three more overs later in the day.

Injury update

Bumrah's injury was just a cramp, confirms Morkel

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel gave an update on Bumrah's condition in the post-match press conference. "Firstly with Bumrah, he's fine, it was just this cramp," Morkel said. The statement came as a relief to fans and teammates alike who were worried about the fast bowler's fitness after his fall. Despite the brief scare, Bumrah continued to impress in the match.

Match contribution

Bumrah's performance post-injury scare

Bumrah's determination was on full display as he returned to the field and picked two wickets after his fall. He started the day by sending Nathan McSweeney back for 39 runs and later sent Steve Smith back to the pavilion with just two runs to his name. Bumrah also rattled Pat Cummins's stumps late in the second session, ending with brilliant figures of 4/61 in 23 overs.

Bowling strategy

Bumrah's limited bowling on Day 2

On the second day of the Test, Bumrah bowled just seven overs across two spells before his fall. Despite the limited bowling, he took the wickets of McSweeney and Smith in the overs. His performance was key for India, who are already missing their lead fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is undergoing a knee surgery recovery process.

Match progress

Australia's innings and India's response

Australia were bowled out for 337 in their first innings with Travis Head scoring a magnificent century. Mohammed Siraj also shone for India, picking up four wickets at the cost of 98 runs in 24.3 overs. In response, India are struggling at 128/5 and trail Australia by just 29 runs with Rishabh Pant (28*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (15*) at the crease.