Travis Head criticizes Mohammed Siraj's send-off post thrilling century
Australian cricketer Travis Head has voiced his discontent over Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj's celebration, after his dismissal in the Adelaide Test. After scoring a stunning century, Head was bowled out by Siraj. The Indian pacer then gestured toward the dressing room in a move that Head found over the top. "I actually jokingly said 'well bowled,' then he pointed me in the sheds and I had my reaction as well," said Head in a press conference.
Head regrets his reaction to Siraj's celebration
Head regretted his reaction to Siraj's celebration, saying it wasn't a one-off incident. He hinted at something similar when he was dismissed for 89 in the second innings in Perth. "There's been conversations I've had," he said. "I'll leave those conversations that I've had with individuals around that." Despite these incidents, Head maintains the teams' relationship is cordial overall.
Head believes in maintaining good relations despite on-field incidents
Despite the on-field incidents, Head stressed that it was important to keep good relations with the opponents. "I think the relationship is really, really good," he said. "The way I play the game is, I'm here to have a good time, want to enjoy myself, want to play hard and play fair." He also said both teams respect each other and he admires the Indian team.
Morkel defends Siraj's passion for the game
India's bowling coach Morne Morkel defended Siraj after the incident, emphasizing on his dedication toward the game. "Siraj is the type of player that gives 100% when ball in hand," Morkel said. "I think that is the character that he brings to the bowling unit." Despite getting booed by Adelaide Oval crowd post-dismissal of Head, Siraj kept at it and finished with 4 for 98.