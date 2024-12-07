Summarize Simplifying... In short Travis Head, the Australian cricketer, expressed regret over his reaction to Mohammed Siraj's celebration after a thrilling century, hinting at similar incidents in the past.

Despite this, Head emphasized the importance of maintaining good relations with the opponents, praising the Indian team.

Meanwhile, India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, defended Siraj's passion for the game, highlighting his dedication and performance despite crowd booing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Siraj took 4 scalps versus Australia (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Travis Head criticizes Mohammed Siraj's send-off post thrilling century

By Rajdeep Saha 08:27 pm Dec 07, 202408:27 pm

What's the story Australian cricketer Travis Head has voiced his discontent over Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj's celebration, after his dismissal in the Adelaide Test. After scoring a stunning century, Head was bowled out by Siraj. The Indian pacer then gestured toward the dressing room in a move that Head found over the top. "I actually jokingly said 'well bowled,' then he pointed me in the sheds and I had my reaction as well," said Head in a press conference.

Reaction regret

Head regrets his reaction to Siraj's celebration

Head regretted his reaction to Siraj's celebration, saying it wasn't a one-off incident. He hinted at something similar when he was dismissed for 89 in the second innings in Perth. "There's been conversations I've had," he said. "I'll leave those conversations that I've had with individuals around that." Despite these incidents, Head maintains the teams' relationship is cordial overall.

Team dynamics

Head believes in maintaining good relations despite on-field incidents

Despite the on-field incidents, Head stressed that it was important to keep good relations with the opponents. "I think the relationship is really, really good," he said. "The way I play the game is, I'm here to have a good time, want to enjoy myself, want to play hard and play fair." He also said both teams respect each other and he admires the Indian team.

Coach's defense

Morkel defends Siraj's passion for the game

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel defended Siraj after the incident, emphasizing on his dedication toward the game. "Siraj is the type of player that gives 100% when ball in hand," Morkel said. "I think that is the character that he brings to the bowling unit." Despite getting booed by Adelaide Oval crowd post-dismissal of Head, Siraj kept at it and finished with 4 for 98.