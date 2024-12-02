Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Under-19 Asia Cup, India secured a resounding victory over Japan, thanks to a century by Mohamed Amaan and significant contributions from KP Karthikeya and Ayush Mhatre.

Despite Japan's efforts, India's bowling prowess limited them to 128 for eight, with India's bowlers taking six wickets.

This win follows India's defeat to Pakistan, and they will next face the UAE in their last group game. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mohamed Amaan scored an unbeaten 122

Under-19 Asia Cup: Mohamed Amaan's ton helps India thrash Japan

By Parth Dhall 08:45 pm Dec 02, 202408:45 pm

What's the story India's Under-19 cricket team registered a dominating 211-run victory over Japan in the ongoing Asia Cup on Monday. The win was largely set up by an unbeaten century from Indian skipper Mohamed Amaan, who scored a stunning 122* off just 118 balls. His innings included 7 fours and was pivotal in taking India to their first win of the tournament. They were earlier beaten by Pakistan.

Stellar performances

Karthikeya and Mhatre contribute to India's mammoth score

Apart from Amaan's phenomenal show, KP Karthikeya and opener Ayush Mhatre also played a crucial role in India's win. Karthikeya scored a brisk 57 off 49 balls, while Mhatre's explosive 29-ball innings produced 54 runs. Their efforts helped India post a mammoth total of 339 for six in their 50 overs.

Team effort

Siddarth, Raj, and Suryavanshi bolster India's total

The likes of C Andre Siddarth (38), Hardik Raj (25*), and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (23) also starred in India's total against Japan. On the bowling side for Japan, Hugo Kelly and Kiefer Lake took two wickets each. However, their efforts weren't enough to stop India from setting a mammoth target for the Japanese side to chase.

Bowling prowess

India restrict Japan to 128/8

India displayed their bowling skills by limiting Japan to just 128 for eight. However, they couldn't bowl out Japan completely. Kelly, who had earlier taken two wickets for his side, was Japan's top-scorer with a fighting half-century off 111 balls. Charles Hinze also offered resistance, remaining unbeaten on 35 runs against India's strong bowling attack. India's bowlers, Karthikeya (2/21), Raj (2/9), and Chetan Sharma (2/14) took six wickets among themselves to restrict Japan successfully.

Points table

India claim first win of tournament

As mentioned, this win comes after India's defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan by 43 runs in their Under-19 Asia Cup opener. Next, India will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their last group game on Wednesday. Notably, the top-two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on December 6. Pakistan top Group A as of now.