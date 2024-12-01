Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia's Clarrie Grimmett holds the record for the best match figures at Durban, with a total of 173 in the 1936 match.

Marco Jansen's performance against Sri Lanka in 2024, where he took 16 wickets, and Muttiah Muralitharan's 161 against South Africa in 2000, are also noteworthy.

Decoding the best Test match bowling figures in Durban

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:08 pm Dec 01, 2024

What's the story South African pacer Marco Jansen, who was the star performer in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead, Durban, took the world by storm. The left-arm pacer took a total of 11 wickets in the match, helping South Africa win by 233 runs. In the second innings, Jansen was simply sensational as he took seven wickets for just 13 runs. Here we decode the best match figures in Durban (Tests).

13/173 - Clarence Grimmett vs SA, 1936

Australia's Clarrie Grimmett owns the best match figures at this venue. The leg-spinner claimed 7/100 in the first innings as the hosts were folded for 222 in the 1936 match. The third and final innings of the game saw the Proteas side finish at 227/10. They lost the game by an innings and six runs as Grimmett registered 6/73. The leg-spinner finished the game with 13/173.

11/86 - Marco Jansen vs Sri Lanka, 2024

Jansen took a superb 7/13 in the 2nd innings as SL folded for a score of 42 - their lowest in Tests. He bowled 6.5 overs and clocked one maiden. Jansen registered his best figures (innings) in Tests. It was his 2nd five-wicket haul as well. In the 4th innings, Jansen was South Africa's star. He produced a spell worth 4/73 in 21.4 overs to finish the match with 11/86.

11/161 - Muttiah Muralitharan vs SA 2000

The only other bowler to claim at least 11 wickets in a Test in Durban is Muttiah Muralitharan. The Sri Lankan bowling legend returned with 11/161 in the 2000 Durban Test. The off-spinner took 5/122 in his first outing as SA finished at 420/10. He was even more lethal in the third innings, having claimed 6/39. His efforts helped the Lankans secure a draw.