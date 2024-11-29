Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajat Patidar is making waves in the SMAT 2025 season, scoring his third consecutive fifty and accumulating 213 runs in four matches.

His impressive performance includes a 68-run knock, a 37-ball 62 against Punjab, and a towering 78 against Meghalaya.

With a strike rate of 177.50, 17 fours, and 11 sixes this season, Patidar's batting prowess is undeniable.

Patidar has been in top form (Image Source: X/@RCBTweets)

Rajat Patidar slams his 3rd successive fifty in SMAT 2024/25

By Rajdeep Saha 06:09 pm Nov 29, 202406:09 pm

What's the story Rajat Patidar has been in excellent form in the 2024/25 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The aggressive batter was once again in fine tune, helping Madhya Pradesh beat Bengal in their third clash of the ongoing season. Patidar hammered a whirlwind 68 from 40 balls as MP chased down a target of 190 with two two balls to spare.

Information

A solid 114-run stand between Patidar and Senapati

Patidar came to bat when his side was 42/2 in the sixth over. He shared a solid 114-run stand alongside Subhranshu Senapati (50) to keep Bengal at bay. Both batters fell in quick succession thereafter. Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Venkatesh Iyer won the match thereafter.

SMAT 2024/25

Patidar has been on song in the ongoing SMAT campaign

Patidar's 68 was laced with six fours and four sixes. Before this knock, he scored a fluent 37-ball 62 against Punjab. He managed four fours and five sixes. MP won by nine runs. Patidar stood tall with 78 versus Meghalaya. He faced 36 balls as MP won by 101 runs. In the SMAT opener, he hit 5 runs against Mizoram in MP's win.

Stats

15th fifty for Patidar in SMAT

After four matches, Patidar owns 213 runs in the SMAT 2024/25 season at 53.25. He has hit three fifties as mentioned. Notably, Patidar has hit 17 fours and 11 sixes with a strike rate of 177.50. As per ESPNcricinfo, Patidar owns 1,449 runs overall in SMAT at 38.13. He has slammed 15 half-centuries. His SMAT strike rate is 153.49.