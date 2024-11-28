Summarize Simplifying... In short Wicket-keeper Ollie Robinson has been selected for England's upcoming Test series against New Zealand, filling in for regular keeper-batter Jamie Smith who is on paternity leave.

Robinson, who has scored nine first-class hundreds and averages 53 since moving from Kent to Durham, will be in contention for the second Test starting December 6.

Robinson, who has scored nine first-class hundreds and averages 53 since moving from Kent to Durham, will be in contention for the second Test starting December 6.

Interestingly, he is the second player named Ollie Robinson to be called up for England in the last three years, the other being a fast bowler.

Jordan Cox suffered a fractured thumb (Source: X/@ICC)

England include wicket-keeper Ollie Robinson for New Zealand Tests

By Parth Dhall 11:50 am Nov 28, 202411:50 am

What's the story England's cricket team has called up Durham wicket-keeper Ollie Robinson, to join their Test squad in New Zealand. This comes after Jordan Cox was ruled out of the series with a fractured right thumb. He suffered the injury during a warm-up match against a Prime Minister's XI in Queenstown. With Cox unavailable, Ollie Pope took over wicket-keeping duties for the opening Test that started Thursday (November 28) in Christchurch.

Rising star

Robinson's impressive performance earns him Test spot

Notably, Cox was lined up to make his Test debut as Jamie Smith, the regular keeper-batter, is on paternity leave. Notably, Robinson was also in contention for Smith's spot earlier this year after he switched from Kent to Durham. Since moving to the north-east, Robinson has scored nine first-class hundreds and averages 53. He has also completed 92 dismissals behind the stumps.

Upcoming matches

Robinson's selection for 2nd Test of series

Robinson will be in contention for the second Test of the three-match, starting December 6 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The third and final Test will start n Hamilton from December 14. Ironically, he is the second player named Ollie Robinson to get an England call-up in the last three years. The other Robinson is a fast bowler.