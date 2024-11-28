England include wicket-keeper Ollie Robinson for New Zealand Tests
England's cricket team has called up Durham wicket-keeper Ollie Robinson, to join their Test squad in New Zealand. This comes after Jordan Cox was ruled out of the series with a fractured right thumb. He suffered the injury during a warm-up match against a Prime Minister's XI in Queenstown. With Cox unavailable, Ollie Pope took over wicket-keeping duties for the opening Test that started Thursday (November 28) in Christchurch.
Robinson's impressive performance earns him Test spot
Notably, Cox was lined up to make his Test debut as Jamie Smith, the regular keeper-batter, is on paternity leave. Notably, Robinson was also in contention for Smith's spot earlier this year after he switched from Kent to Durham. Since moving to the north-east, Robinson has scored nine first-class hundreds and averages 53. He has also completed 92 dismissals behind the stumps.
Robinson's selection for 2nd Test of series
Robinson will be in contention for the second Test of the three-match, starting December 6 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The third and final Test will start n Hamilton from December 14. Ironically, he is the second player named Ollie Robinson to get an England call-up in the last three years. The other Robinson is a fast bowler.