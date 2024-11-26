Prominent feats and records of Joe Root vs NZ (Tests)
Joe Root, the veteran England batter, is the highest run-getter among active players in Test cricket. He will be instrumental to his side's success in the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand, starting on November 28 in Christchurch. Root owns a formidable Test record against England and would be raring to add to his tally. Here we decode his Test feats against the Kiwi team.
Root is highest run-scorer in ENG-NZ Tests
As per ESPNcricinfo, Root is highest run-scorer in England vs New Zealand Tests, having scored 1,707 runs across 18 Tests at 55.06. He went past John Wright (1,518) last year in this regard. The former's tally of five Test tons is also the joint-most in this rivalry, alongside Martin Crowe. Root has also scored eight half-centuries against the Kiwis.
First away Test captain to smash double-hundred in New Zealand
Root smashed a double-century against New Zealand in the 2019 Hamilton Test. He was England's captain back then. In the process, he became the first overseas Test captain to score a double ton in New Zealand. He went past the previous best score of 197 by Chris Gayle of West Indies. Root scored 226 off 441 balls in that game, which ended in a draw.
Fourth English player to score Test 200 in New Zealand
Root is also among the four England batters to smash a double hundred in NZ. The last Englishman to score the same in the country was Graham Thorpe, who smashed an unbeaten 200 in Christchurch in 2002. Wally Hammond (336* and 227) and Keith Fletcher (216) are the other Englishmen with Test double-tons in NZ.
Third-most runs in NZ among visiting batters
Joe Root has scored 788 Test runs from nine Tests in NZ at 52.53. This includes two tons and four fifties. While no Englishmen has more runs in this regard, Pakistan's Javed Miandad (928) and India's Sachin Tendulkar (842) are the only visiting batters with more runs than Root in the country. Michael Cowdrey (671) trails Root among England players on this list.
Root's impressive Test cricket statistics
Root, who has played 149 Test matches, has scored 12,754 runs at an average of 51.01. He owns 35 centuries and 64 half-centuries in England whites. No other active player owns even 33 Test hundreds. He is also England's highest run-scorer in Tests, having gone past Alastair Cook (12,472) earlier this year. Root, who has six double-tons in the format, is overall the fifth-highest run-scorer in Tests.