Livingstone reacts after match-winning ton for England against WI

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:33 am Nov 03, 2024

What's the story England's stand-in skipper Liam Livingstone, guided his side to a five-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second ODI. The win was heavily reliant on Livingstone's explosive century, along with half-centuries from Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell. Speaking after the match, Livingstone said he was pleased with his performance and gave an insight into the team's strategy during the match.

Livingstone credits practice for match-winning performance

Livingstone credited his match-winning performance to regular practice and a positive mindset. He said, "Certain things I have done in practice and at the end of the season in England felt like I have been getting back to my best." The England skipper further added that maturing and enjoying cricket are key factors behind his successful gameplay.

Livingstone and Curran's partnership seals victory for England

In the match, West Indies posted a target of 329 runs on the back of Shai Hope's century and Kaecy Carty's 71-run contribution. However, England made a strong reply with Salt and Bethell scoring half-centuries. The game turned when Livingstone and Sam Curran stitched a 140-run partnership for the fifth wicket, taking England home with 15 balls to spare.

Livingstone's performance outshines opposition, earns 'Player of the Match'

Livingstone's blistering innings of 124 runs in 85 balls, overshadowed a century scored by opposition skipper Shai Hope. His performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award. Reflecting on his partnership with Curran, Livingstone said, "He played beautifully. I have batted a lot and played a lot of cricket with Sammy."