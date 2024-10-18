Summarize Simplifying... In short The article highlights the exceptional performances of Pakistani spinners in Test cricket.

Abdul Qadir's 9 for 56 against England in 1987 tops the list, followed by Yasir Shah's 8 for 41 against New Zealand in 2018.

Recent performances include Sajid Khan's fiery spell against Bangladesh in 2021 and Noman Ali's maiden 10-wicket haul against England in 2024.

Saqlain Mushtaq's 2000 performance against England also gets a mention.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali was unstoppable against England (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Presenting the best figures for a Pakistan spinner in Tests

By Rajdeep Saha 02:25 pm Oct 18, 202402:25 pm

What's the story Pakistan spinner Noman Ali was unstoppable in the 4th innings of the 2nd Test match versus England in Multan. His eight-wicket haul (8/46) helped the hosts beat England by 152 runs and level the 3-match series 1-1. Noman was at his best and choked the English batters. Here we decode Pakistan bowlers with best figures (innings) in Tests.

#1

9/56 - Abdul Qadir vs ENG, Lahore, 1987

Abdul Qadir was exceptional with the ball in the 1987 Lahore Test. His nine for 56 from 37 overs in the first innings saw England get bowled out for 175 runs in 83 overs. Qadir bowled 13 maiden overs. Pakistan responded with 392 before England scored 130. Qadir picked four more scalps as Pakistan won the contest by an innings and 87 runs.

#2

8/41 - Yasir Shah vs NZ , Dubai, 2018

After Pakistan's 418/5d, New Zealand were folded for a paltry score of 90. It was Yasir Shah who ruled the roost for Pakistan. Shah bowled only 12.3 overs and spun his web, taking eight scalps for 41 runs. He bowled one maiden. Shah followed with another six scalps as NZ folded for 312 after following on. Pakistan won by an innings and 16 runs.

#3

8/42 - Sajid Khan vs BAN, Mirpur, 2021

The 2nd Test match of the 2021 series between Bangladesh and Pakistan saw Sajid Khan breathe fire. After Pakistan's 300/4d, Bangladesh were left searching for answers, being bowled out for 87 runs. Sajid bowled 15 overs and took 8/42 (4 maidens). Bangladesh managed 205 in their 2nd innings after following on. Sajid's impressive four-fer helped his side win by an innings and 8 runs.

#4

8/46 - Noman Ali vs ENG, Multan, 2024

After taking three wickets in England's first innings score of 291, Noman was chief contributor for the home side in the visitors' 2nd innings. He claimed 8 wickets for just 46 runs from 16.3 overs (1 maiden). His heroics saw England fold for 144. Noman claimed his maiden 10-wicket haul in a Test match (11/147). Noman also took his 5th five-wicket haul (innings).

#5

8/164 - Saqlain Mushtaq, Lahore, 2000

Saqlain Mushtaq delivered with the ball in his hand in the 2000 Lahore Test. He claimed figures worth 8/164 from 74 overs. He bowled 20 maidens. Notably, he was Pakistan's lone wicket-taker in England's score of 480/8d. The drawn Test saw Pakistan respond with 401 before England managed 77/4d. Saqlain claimed nine scalps in the match.