Masood scored his maiden Test century as skipper (Image source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan captains with centuries in losing cause vs England (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:01 pm Oct 11, 202403:01 pm

What's the story England demolished Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the opening Test in Multan. Pakistan posted 556/10 batting first as skipper Shan Masood (151) scored the most for them. This is now the highest score by a Pakistan captain in a losing cause against England (Tests). Here we decode Pakistan skippers with centuries in defeats versus England in the longest format.

#1

Javed Burki - 101 at Lord's, 1962

Javed Burki was the first to score this unique hundred. In 1962, England earned a 270-run first-innings lead over Pakistan at Lord's. The visitors were further reeling at 57/3 in the third innings when skipper Burki arrived. He added 197 runs with fellow centurion Nasim-ul-Ghani, bailing his side out of trouble. The former was dismissed for 101 as England recorded a nine-wicket win.

#2

Babar Azam - 136 in Rawalpindi, 2022

Responding to England's first innings score of 657 in the 2022 Rawalpindi match, Pakistan managed 579 as the then skipper Babar Azam slammed a brilliant 136 off 168 balls. He batted with great intent and dominated a 123-run partnership with Saud Shakeel. His efforts, however, went in vain as England won the contest by 74 runs.

#3

Shan Masood - 151 in Multan, 2024

Masood's recent knock in Multan saw him enter this list. Notably, Pakistan were 8/1 when the Pakistan skipper arrived. He played aggressively and completed his ton off just 102 balls. Despite England's short ball barrage strategy in the second session, Masood adjusted seamlessly. The southpaw eventually departed for 151 off 177 balls. This was his first Test ton in over four years.