Summarize Simplifying... In short The highest 2nd-wicket partnerships for Pakistan in Tests are led by Mushtaq Mohammad and Zaheer Abbas with a 291-run stand in 1971.

Other notable partnerships include Azhar Ali & Mohammad Hafeez's 287-run stand in 2012, Ijaz Ahmed & Saeed Anwar's 262-run stand in 1996, and Abdullah Shafique & Shan Masood's 253-run stand in 2024.

These partnerships have significantly contributed to Pakistan's cricket history.

Masood and Shafique added 253 runs (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Presenting the highest 2nd-wicket partnerships for Pakistan in Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:12 am Oct 08, 202411:12 am

What's the story Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood and opening batter Abdullah Shafique created a new record with their stunning partnership in the opening Test against England in Multan. After losing young opener Saim Ayub early, Masood and Shafique came together to put on a mammoth 253-run stand for the second wicket. Here we decode Pakistan's highest second-wicket partnerships in Test cricket.

#1

291 - Mushtaq Mohammad & Zaheer Abbas vs England, 1971

This elite list is topped by none other than Mushtaq Mohammad and Zaheer Abbas. The legendary duo established a 291-run stand against England in Birmingham back in 1971. While Zaheer made a career-best 467-ball 274, Mohammad also completed a fine century. He scored 100 off 283 deliveries. Their efforts meant Pakistan declared at 608/7 while batting first in the drawn match.

#2

287 - Azhar Ali & Mohammad Hafeez vs SL, 2012

Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali tormented Sri Lankan bowlers in the 2012 Colombo Test. The latter joined the former with the scorecard reading 78/1 in the first innings. Both batters were rock solid as they added 287 runs. Hafeez (196 off 331) was the first one to depart as he fell short of a double-ton. Azhar made 157 off 295 balls in the drawn match.

#3

262 - Ijaz Ahmed & Saeed Anwar vs NZ, 1996

Responding to NZ's first innings score of 249 in the 1996 Rawalpindi Test, Pakistan lost opener Zahoor Elahi (2) cheaply. Skipper Saeed Anwar was then joined by Ijaz Ahmed and the duo stitched a 262-run partnership. Both batters completed their respective hundreds as Anwar made 149 off 214 balls. Ahmed, whose dismissal ended the partnership, made a 198-ball 125. Their efforts powered Pakistan to an innings triumph.

#4

253 - Abdullah Shafique & Shan Masood vs England, 2024

Masood and Shafique's 253-run stand holds the fourth spot. Notably, Pakistan were 8/1 when the duo joined each other. While Masood played aggressively and completed his ton off just 102 balls, Shafique was more cautious. Despite England's short ball barrage strategy in the second session, the duo managed to hold on. Masood eventually depared for 151 off 177 balls. Shafique was dismissed soon after completing his hundred. He faced 184 deliveries for his 102.