Pakistan cricket undergoes several changes: Decoding the scenario

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:01 am Nov 17, 202309:01 am

Babar Azam has stepped down as captain across formats (Source: X/@ICC)

The Pakistan cricket team is undergoing some significant changes following their dismal outing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. While Babar Azam has stepped down as the captain across formats, there are changes in the coaching staff too. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mohammad Hafeez is set to assume the dual roles of team director and head coach for the upcoming assignments.

Pakistan's run in the WC

After winning their first two games in the competition, the Men in Green lost five of their next seven matches and finished fifth in the table. Babar blew hot and cold in the competition and scored 320 runs at 40. Surprisingly, Pakistan were let down by their bowlers as the likes of Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf were taken to the cleaners.

Pakistan to sack entire set of foreign coaches

While bowling coach Morne Morkel has already stepped down from his role, Team Pakistan's head coach Grant Bradburn, team director Mickey Arthur, and batting coach Andrew Puttick are also likely to be released. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seems keen to set up a staff of local coaches. Multiple reports suggest that former pacer Umar Gul might become the new bowling coach.

Hafeez does not have coaching experience

One of Pakistan's most successful all-rounders, Hafeez retired from international cricket following the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Interestingly, he does not have any coaching experience as of now. Hence, it would be interesting to see how he fares in the dual roles. As per ESPNcricinfo, the current administration views the two separate roles for team director and head coach as superfluous.

Babar steps down as captain

PCB revealed that Babar stepped down as captain across formats after he was told he would be relieved of his duties in T20Is and ODIs. While Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi have been named the Test and T20I skipper, the ODI captain is yet to be finalized. Interestingly, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan served Babar as deputies in red and white-ball cricket, respectively.

A look at Pakistan's upcoming assignments

Pakistan will next tour Australia for a three-match Test series, starting on December 14. The Men in Green will then play five T20Is against hosts New Zealand, starting January 12. As Pakistan had poor campaigns in this year's Asia Cup and WC, it would be interesting to see if there are any other significant changes in the white-ball teams.