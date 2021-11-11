Women's PSL could be launched soon: Ramiz Raja

The PCB is planning to launch the inaugural edition of Women's PSL

In what could be a major boost for Pakistan cricket, the PCB is planning to launch the inaugural edition of Women's PSL. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja revealed the plans about the same on Wednesday. Ramiz said he wants Pakistan to be the first Asian country to have a women's T20 league. Besides, he also asserted that an Under-19 PSL could be organized soon.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

PSL is one of the most competitive T20 leagues at present. Launching its women's edition will give the female cricketers, especially those in Pakistan, an ideal platform to move forward. In India, a similar tournament, Women's T20 Challenge, is held every year. Meanwhile, Australia organizes the Women's Big Bash League. Earlier this year, The Hundred also had a women's competition.

Statement

Here is what Ramiz said

"We talked about [improving the] pathways to professional cricket. In October next year, we'll launch an U19 PSL," said Ramiz. "This is very exciting because it's never happened anywhere else. England will send their U19 players, who we'll look after. I also have the women's PSL in my mind. We'll become the first cricket board in Asia to launch that."

Information

The inaugural PSL edition was held in 2016

Like the IPL, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a T20 league contested during February and March every year. The inaugural edition was held in 2016, with Islamabad United winning it. Multan Sultans clinched the 2021 title after beating Peshawar Zalmi.

Ramiz

Ramiz met ECB's CEO Tom Harrison

Ramiz spoke about Women's PSL after ECB CEO Tom Harrison visited Pakistan to discuss the implications of England's abandoned limited-overs series in Pakistan. In September, England had pulled out of a T20I series, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, due to "increasing concerns about traveling to the region". To compensate, England will play two additional T20Is on their tour of Pakistan in 2022.

Tours

West Indies, Australia set to tour Pakistan

Since taking over as PCB's Chairman in September, Ramiz has been exposed to several challenges. Just after his appointment, New Zealand canceled their tour to Pakistan over a security threat. Meanwhile, England followed suit. However, Ramiz has successfully convinced West Indies and Australia to visit the nation for bilateral series. Notably, Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time in over 24 years.