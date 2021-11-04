T20 World Cup, Australia beat Bangladesh: Records broken

Australia claimed a victory versus Bangladesh

Australia hammered Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday. Batting first, Bangladesh were bowled out for a paltry 73 in just 15 overs. Adam Zampa claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul to hurt the Bangladeshis. In response, Australia chased down the target. Here we present the records that were broken.

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh were reduced to 10/3 before wickets kept on tumbling as nobody found any sort of momentum. Zampa was all over the Tigers, ripping apart the side's lower order. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood claimed two wickets apiece. For Bangladesh, Shamim Hossain scored 19 runs. In response, Australia got the job done to claim valuable points.

Brilliant Zampa achieves these feats

Zampa claimed figures worth 5/19 from his four overs. The right-arm spinner became the first Aussie bowler to get past 60 T20I wickets (62). He equaled the tally of Jasprit Bumrah in terms of wickets. Zampa also claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is. He now has 13 wickets versus Bangladesh. Starc (2/21) has raced to 57 T20I scalps.

Australia maintain 100% record against Bangladesh

This was the 10th meeting in T20Is between the two sides. Australia have won six games versus the Tigers, who on the other hand have sealed four victories. The two teams have met five times in the ICC T20 World Cup. The Aussies have maintained a 100% record. Australia have won in 2007, 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2021 respectively.

Finch and Warner add another fifty-plus stand

Aaron Finch and David Warner added 58 runs for the first wicket. The pair now has 1,161 partnership runs together. They slammed their fifth fifty-plus stand in T20Is. They now have the sixth-highest number of runs as a pair in T20Is.