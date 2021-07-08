One-off Test: Mahmudullah's 150* gives Bangladesh the edge over Zimbabwe

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 08:50 pm

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah scored 150* in the first innings against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh are on top in the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe. After resuming Day 2 on 294/8, Bangladesh frustrated Zimbabwe and went on to post 468/10. Mahmudullah, who hit an unbeaten fifty on Day 1, piled up a century (150*). He found able support from Taskin Ahmed (75) as the duo dented Zimbabwe's hopes. The hosts are 114/ at stumps in reply.

Partnership

Record ninth-wicket partnership for Bangladesh

Taskin joined Mahmudullah when Bangladesh's score was 270/8. The two added 167 runs on Day 2 to their 24-run partnership (191) to floor the Zimbabwe side. The 191-run stand is now Bangladesh's best tally for the ninth wicket in Test cricket. This is now the second-highest partnership for the ninth wicket in Test cricket. Taskin fell eventually as Bangladesh were reduced to 461/9.

Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah registers career-best score

Mahmudullah was superb for Bangladesh and carried the side with a valiant knock. This was a marathon innings as the senior batter stood tall and defied the Zimbabwe bowlers. His 150* came off just 278 deliveries. Mahmudullah hit 17 fours and a six. This is now his highest score in Test cricket. Mahmudullah registered his fifth Test ton and now has 2,914 runs.

Taskin

Taskin plays a solid hand for Bangladesh

Taskin needs to be lauded for his heroic effort with the bat. The pacer's main task would have been to get the side closer to the 300-run mark but the additional runs were bonuses. Taskin his 11 fours and supported Mahmudullah. His grit and character were the difference for the Tigers. This was Taskin's maiden Test fifty as well.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe start on a watchful note

After losing momentum on Day 2, Zimbabwe needed a response and they found the same with the bat. The hosts needed to make sure they make a comeback and the openers provided the same. The inexperienced Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Milton Shumba, added a solid 61 runs for the first wicket. The Bangladesh bowlers toiled hard and dismissed the latter.

Information

Two century-plus stands for Mahmudullah

After adding 138 runs for the seventh wicket alongside Liton Das (95), Mahmudullah added another defining stand this time alongside Taskin. Mahmudullah was the architect of Bangladesh's innings and he will be a proud man.