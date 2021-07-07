One-off Test: Bangladesh fightback against Zimbabwe on Day 1

Liton Das was the top run-scorer for Bangladesh

The Bangladesh cricket team fought back against Zimbabwe on Day 1 of the one-off Test in Harare. After being reduced to 132/6, Bangladesh were looking down the barrel. However, Liton Das and Mahmudullah struck a brilliant century-plus stand to bail the visitors out (294/8). Earlier, skipper Mominul Haque scored 70. Blessing Muzarabani claimed three wickets for Zimbabwe. Here are the key details.

Bangladesh lose quick wickets in the beginning

It was a disastrous start for the visitors after they lost Saif Hassan and Najmul Hossain Shanto with the score reading 8/2. Muzarabani bowled a cracking delivery to dismiss Saif, who saw a length ball straighten off the deck to crash his stumps. Shanto played a loose shot away from his body to hand Muzarabani his second scalp. It was a delightful start.

Bangladesh lose half their side for 109

Shadman Islam and Mominul added a crucial 60-run stand for the third wicket. However, Shadman poked at a length ball to give his wicket away (68/3). Mominul carried Bangladesh to lunch but things changed quickly thereafter. Senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim saw an error in judgement lead to his wicket. In the very next over, Shakib Al Hasan played a terrible shot to get dismissed.

Mominul shows character with a gritty 70-run knock

Bangladesh captain Mominul played a solid hand, mustering 70 from just 92 balls. His aggressive knock was laced with 13 fours. Mominul held his fort after coming on early and saw several wickets fall at the other end. He struck his 14th Test fifty, besides racing to 3,349 runs at 42.93. He was finally dismissed by Victor Nyauchi as Bangladesh were reduced to 132/6.

Liton and Mahmudullah share 138-run partnership

After Mominul's wicket, the likes of Liton and Mahmudullah got together and slammed a terrific 138-run stand for the seventh wicket. Liton scored 95 runs from 147 deliveries. He missed out on a century after finding the fielder of a pull shot. Mahmudullah went on to get a fifty, helping Bangladesh inch closer towards the 300-plus score.

Donald Tiripano bags two crucial wickets as Bangladesh near 300

Donald Tiripano broke the pivotal stand, dismissing Liton. He also got Mehidy Hasan of the next delivery as the visitors were reeling at 270/8. However, Taskin Ahmed contributed with a crucial cameo to see the Tigers get closer to the 300-run mark. Zimbabwe will feel gutted after failing to take the impetus when Bangladesh were in trouble. For Bangladesh, their three half-centurions deserve praise.