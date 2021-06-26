Andre Russell included in West Indies' T20I squad: Details here

Andre Russell has returned to the T20I set-up for Windies

T20 legend Andre Russell has been included in the West Indies squad for the shortest format. The Windies have named a 13-man squad for the first two T20Is against South Africa that will be played in Grenada. Notably, Russell returns to the West Indies fold after March last year. Here are further details on the same.

'Russell is an impact player with both bat and ball'

WI chief selector Roger Harper said that Russell is an impact player. "He is an impact player with both bat and ball and lends greater depth in both departments. The aim is to build on the performance against Sri Lanka earlier this year, to build confidence while determining our best squad and team as we run into the ICC T20 World Cup," he said.

Pollard set to lead the West Indies side

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair

A look at Russell's T20 exploits

In 49 T20Is for the West Indies, Russell has racked up 540 runs at 20.00. He has the best score of 47. Russell enjoys a strike rate of 151.26 in T20Is. With the ball, Russell has claimed 26 scalps at 37.46. Across the T20 format, Russell has scored 6,049 runs at 26.76. He has also claimed 315 wickets.

June 26: 1st T20I, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 11:30 PM June 27: 2nd T20I, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 11:30 PM June 29: 3rd T20I, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 11:30 PM July 01: 4th T20I, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 11:30 PM July 03: 5th T20I, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 11:30 PM

West Indies have the attributes to step up and deliver

Russell will be aiming to make his presence felt for the Windies. His aggressive hitting prowess and utility with the ball will help the team. WI have a good chance to showcase their credentials ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year. The hosts have several T20 stalwarts in the side, comprising Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo.