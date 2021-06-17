Zimbabwe fast bowler Kyle Jarvis announces retirement

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 11:15 pm

Zimbabwe fast bowler Kyle Jarvis announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Zimbabwe fast bowler Kyle Jarvis has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 32-year-old made this decision as a spate of injuries had dented his plight for over a year. Jarvis hangs his boots after taking 132 wickets in the 84 international matches, and 320 wickets in First-class cricket. Here is more on the same.

Decision

A difficult decision to retire: Jarvis

"It was a very difficult decision having to retire and it's something that took me a long time to come to grips with," said Jarvis. "After my back injury, there was a lot of uncertainty whether I would be able to bowl again. I was lucky enough to make a full recovery but I knew I had to start planning for the future."

Break

Jarvis took a break from international cricket in 2013

Jarvis had made his ODI debut in 2009 and played his first Test and T20I in 2011. In 2013, he took a break from international cricket to play County cricket. He had signed a contract with Lancashire in England. Jarvis then returned to Zimbabwe in September 2017 to play international cricket once again. He last played against Sri Lanka at home in January 2020.

Career

A look at his career

Jarvis finished with 58 ODI wickets from 49 matches with the best bowling figures of 4/17. He also took 46 Test wickets in 13 matches, a tally that includes 3 five-wicket hauls. Jarvis has 28 T20I scalps to his name, which he took at an average of 23.75. Besides, the Zimbabwean ends his career with 320 FC, 107 List A, and 65 T20 wickets.

Information

Jarvis was out of action since January 2020

Jarvis was out of action since January 2020 after he sustained a lower-back injury. As he gradually returned to training, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He also suffered malaria and tick-bite fever at the same time.

Highlight

'Wearing the Zimbabwe badge is a highlight'

"Every day wearing the Zimbabwe badge is a highlight and I was very fortunate to be able to represent my country over a 10-year career," Jarvis added. "I will miss walking out onto the field in an international. A special thank you to my friends, family, Zimbabwe Cricket and Lancashire County Cricket Club for all the support over the years."