The West Indies cricket team is all set to face Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Test matches, starting January 20. After landing in Bangladesh, the Windies players will go straight into a seven-day quarantine bubble to prepare for the series. The Bangladeshi players are in their own bubble. Notably, there has been no international cricket in Bangladesh since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schedule Here's the complete schedule of the Bangladesh-WI series

First ODI, Bangladesh vs WI (Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka): January 20 Second ODI, Bangladesh vs WI (Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka): January 22 Third ODI, Bangladesh vs WI (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram): January 25 First Test, Bangladesh vs WI (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram): February 3-7 Second Test, Bangladesh vs WI (Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka): February 11-15

WI Majority of WI stars declined to travel

Several West Indian stars are set to miss the series against Bangladesh. The likes of Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, and Darren Bravo have decided to skip the tour due to the COVID-19 situation. Besides these three, the likes of Sheldon Cottrell, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer also declined to travel. This has weakened the Windies outfit considerably.

COVID-19 BCB taking no chances in this tricky period

The BCB is being extra cautious to keep the series risk free from the ongoing coronavirus situation. "We will do everything to keep the series risk free," BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP. Meanwhile, the Windies players are set for multiple tests upon their arrival leading until their travel to Chittagong. Chowdhury said players will be tested multiple times in different layers.

Measures The measures that are in place

The report stated that the first three days of their quarantine will be in isolation in a hotel. The players will need to pass a test in order to be allowed to stay together post that. There will be some local net bowlers to help out the WI team, however, they will be in their own bubble that will have ground staff and drivers.

Squads Here's the complete West Indies ODI and Test squads

Tests: Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Kavem Hodge, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican. ODIs: Jason Mohammed, Sunil Ambris, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keon Harding, Hayden Walsh.

Information Windies all-rounder Romario Shepherd gets ruled out