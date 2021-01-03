Woodlands Hospital CEO Rupali Basu, on Sunday, assured that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's recovery is on track. The former Indian captain underwent a coronary angioplasty after being admitted to hospital with chest pain, on Saturday. It is understood that the doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation, taking appropriate measures. Here is more on the same.

Surgery 'Ganguly is doing absolutely fine'

Speaking on the same, Dr. Basu revealed Ganguly underwent an angioplasty at 3 PM on the "main culprit artery" which was revascularized with a stent. "He's doing absolutely fine. I met him this morning. He has his wife Dona, brother Snehasish and his wife beside him. He was spending time with them, he just had breakfast when I met him," he told Sports Today.

Information Ganguly felt discomfort in his chest while exercising on Saturday

Ganguly was exercising on his treadmill at 11 AM when he felt discomfort in his chest. He was immediately rushed to the Woodlands hospital. Eventually, his test results showed he suffered a mild heart attack, and that he had blockages in three coronary arteries.

Process Two more arteries need to be revascularized

Dr. Basu further opened up on the process which needs to be initiated now. "We had to do an angioplasty and his main culprit artery, which has been now revascularized with a stent. But then there are two more such blocks in two more arteries which need to be revascularized which is the process we have to do now," he added.

Life Ganguly will resume his normal life in another 3-4 weeks

As per Dr. Basu, Ganguly will likely resume his normal life in another 3-4 weeks. "We're taking opinions from the best cardiologists in the world and then we will have to take a call about what to do with the 2 blocked arteries and once that is done, another 3-4 weeks of resting and he should be back to his active life," he concluded.

