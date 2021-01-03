Last updated on Jan 03, 2021, 06:46 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Woodlands Hospital CEO Rupali Basu, on Sunday, assured that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's recovery is on track.
The former Indian captain underwent a coronary angioplasty after being admitted to hospital with chest pain, on Saturday.
It is understood that the doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation, taking appropriate measures.
Here is more on the same.
Speaking on the same, Dr. Basu revealed Ganguly underwent an angioplasty at 3 PM on the "main culprit artery" which was revascularized with a stent.
"He's doing absolutely fine. I met him this morning. He has his wife Dona, brother Snehasish and his wife beside him. He was spending time with them, he just had breakfast when I met him," he told Sports Today.
Ganguly was exercising on his treadmill at 11 AM when he felt discomfort in his chest. He was immediately rushed to the Woodlands hospital. Eventually, his test results showed he suffered a mild heart attack, and that he had blockages in three coronary arteries.
Dr. Basu further opened up on the process which needs to be initiated now.
"We had to do an angioplasty and his main culprit artery, which has been now revascularized with a stent. But then there are two more such blocks in two more arteries which need to be revascularized which is the process we have to do now," he added.
As per Dr. Basu, Ganguly will likely resume his normal life in another 3-4 weeks.
"We're taking opinions from the best cardiologists in the world and then we will have to take a call about what to do with the 2 blocked arteries and once that is done, another 3-4 weeks of resting and he should be back to his active life," he concluded.
Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Woodlands Hospital on Saturday evening.
"Ganguly is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty," said Banerjee.
Notably, Ganguly had recently visited Eden Gardens to discuss the plans for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the CAB president Avishek Dalmia.
