The Indian Super League 2020-21 season is approaching its halfway stage mark. The tournament has witnessed the likes of Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan being consistent in their approach. Meanwhile, Odisha FC and ISL debutants East Bengal are yet to make a mark this season. In terms of individual success, several players have stood up. Here we present the major stats.

Duo Odisha and East Bengal are yet to taste success

East Bengal and Odisha occupy the bottom two places (10th and 11th). East Bengal have registered three draws and four losses to collect three points from seven games. On the other hand, Odisha are bottom of the pile with two draws and five losses from seven. Both teams have scored the joint-lowest goals (5), besides having a goal difference of -8 and -6 respectively.

Top sides Mumbai and ATKMB have impressed so far

Mumbai City FC lead the 11-team table with six wins from eight games. They have collected 19 points so far and are unbeaten in their last seven matches. They have scored the highest number of goals (13), besides shipping in the joint-lowest goals (3). Meanwhile, ATKMB are second having won five, drawing two, and losing one. They have netted eight goals and conceded three.

Individuals Igor Angulo and Arindam Bhattacharya have been superb

FC Goa's veteran 36-year-old forward Igor Angulo has scored the most goals. The Spaniard has nine goals from nine games. He is yet to register a single assist. He is followed by Mumbai's Adam le Fondre and Jamshedpur FC's Nerijus Valskis (six each). Jamshedpur FC goalie TP Rehenesh has the most saves (27), whereas, ATKMB's Arindam Bhattacharya has six clean sheets under his belt.

Information ISL 2020-21: Notable team stats