Last updated on Dec 04, 2020, 02:07 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
It could take quite something to beat an in-form ATK Mohun Bagan outfit in the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League.
Three-time ISL winners ATK merged with Mohun Bagan earlier this year and are doing well.
Their 1-0 win against Odisha FC helped them seal a third successive victory.
Here we look at the key numbers as ATKMB maintain their perfect start.
ATK MB started their ISL 2020-21 campaign with a 1-0 win against Kerala Blasters.
Roy Krishna's goal was the difference in the match.
In the next encounter, the Kolkata giants overcame arch rivals East Bengal 2-0.
Krishna was one again on the scoresheet.
And now, his third goal of the campaign helped ATKMB to settle matters against Odisha FC.
ATKMB skipper Krishna has continued from where he left off last season.
The Fijian had scored 15 goals in 21 games in the last season for ATK.
This time around, he has netted three in three.
Krishna is the joint-highest scorer this season alongside the likes of Adam Le Fondre, Nerijius Valskis and Igor Angulo.
ATKMB have scored the joint-highest number of goals so far (4). Notably, they are the only team to not concede a single goal this season. They are the only side to win all three games as well and have collected nine points.
ATKMB have registered the most clean sheets this season (3).
Carl McHugh has been a pivotal figure in mid-field for ATKMB. He has made 27 tackles so far (highest).
Prabir Das has made nine interceptions for the side (joint-third highest).
Krishna has had three shots on target and all have been goals.
Overall, he has attempted 10 shots.
