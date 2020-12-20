By the look of things, Arsenal could be involved in relegation battle if they do not get their acts right in the Premier League 2020-21 season. The Gunners have had a promising journey under Mikel Arteta in cup competitions, however, this season in the league has been dismal. Arteta, who completed a year in charge today, needs to sort things out.

Winless Arsenal are winless in seven league games

Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Everton saw Arsenal lose their eighth league game of the season. Since a scrappy 1-0 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United on November 1, the Gunners are winless in seven league games. They have just managed two draws in this phase with a staggering five losses. Arsenal's body language seem down and the players aren't giving their all.

Goals Arsenal have scored the fourth-lowest goals this season

With four losses in their last five games, Arsenal are currently sitting 15th in the table. They could drop down to 16th if Brighton win their match against the Blades. Arsenal have suffered eight defeats this season from 14 games. They have shipped in 18 goals, besides netting just 12. Their tally of 12 is the fourth-lowest this season.

Duo Auba and Lacazette have scored just six goals between them

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was sensational in the past two seasons, has disappointed. Auba scored 22 league goals each in 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively. However, he has scored just three goals this season. In 13 appearances, Auba has managed just 12 shots on target, creating just two chances. Fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette (3 goals) has missed four big chances, besides just nine shots on target.

Willian The experienced Willian has failed to provide a spark

As per Squawka, Willian failed to produce a shot on target, make a successful cross, complete a take-on, make a successful tackle or win any of the four duels he contested in 90 minutes against Everton. Willian, who joined Arsenal in the summer, has produced just one shot on target in 12 league appearances. Since his early promise, Willian has been awful for Arsenal.

Style The system used by Arteta isn't working