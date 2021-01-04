With the COVID-19 pandemic refusing to slow down, any degree of precaution should be considered less. Perhaps we should add a "face mask" to our cars as well. But is that possible? Well, if it is a Honda car, the answer could be yes. The Japanese car maker has come up with a new technology to fight off viruses and bacteria inside cars.

Called the Kurumaku, or simply car mask, the product works as an additional layer fitted over existing air filters so as to keep harmful bacteria and viruses out. The tech was announced in a press statement issued by Honda in Japan. And while the COVID-19 is not directly mentioned, it is obvious that the layer has been developed keeping the pandemic in mind.

Honda explained the product catches virus droplets with its special surface, reduces their shape and damages them in that process. The technology uses zinc phosphate chemical conversion treatment, which is also used to prevent rusting on vehicles. The company claims that the Kurumaku can remove 99.8% of virus droplets floating inside the car within 15 minutes of switching on your air recirculation.

"We want to make drivers feel safe and comfortable even when they keep their car windows closed in cold weather," said Takaharu Echigo, who spearheaded the filter's development. However, there is no way to test the efficacy of these masks.

