Samsung has announced the launch date of the Galaxy S21 series in India. The invite released by the company confirms that the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra models will be unveiled on January 14, at 8:30 pm. Recent leaks have revealed that the flagship handsets will come with a premium design, a high refresh rate screen, improved cameras, and top-of-the-line hardware. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an under-display fingerprint reader, and an IP68 build quality. The S21 and S21+ will house a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, respectively, while the S21 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with S Pen compatibility. The handsets will also support a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S21 and S21+ will pack a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. Up front, they will sport a 12MP selfie shooter. The S21 Ultra will have a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 10MP (10x zoom) periscope lens, and a laser autofocus unit. For selfies, it will get a 40MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21 line-up will draw power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and run on Android 11-based One UI 3. The trio should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will they cost?